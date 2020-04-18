Khloe Kardashian is quietly helping out the country's most vulnerable people by footing the bill for their groceries amid the coronavirus pandemic.

TMZ reported on Saturday that the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star has been hitting up different Trader Joe's and Ralphs stores in the Los Angeles area to pay for the food in elderly shoppers' baskets.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for UCLA

Like many stores throughout the country, Trader Joe's and Ralphs stores in L.A. have been opening an hour early to let seniors shop without the crowd. Khloe has been going to the stores early in the morning to cover the tab.

It's not known how many stores she's done this at.

Khloe isn't only helping the elderly either. TMZ says she's also been generous with grocery store staffers, reporting that the reality TV star has bought store gift cards at the differing grocery stores for 200 employees so they can feed themselves and their families.

Last week, Tyler Perry didn't something similar, picking up the tab for seniors at 44 Kroger supermarkets in Atlanta, and 29 Winn-Dixies in New Orleans. Over 3,000 elderly customers were able to take part in the movie mogul's generosity.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Khloe isn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to help out during the global crisis. Kylie Jenner donated $1 million toward Covid-19 relief causes, and she's made hand sanitizer donations. Kim Kardashian, via her undergarment company, SKIMS, has also made a $1 million donation to relief causes.