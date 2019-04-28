Khloe Kardashian's daughter True just rang in her first birthday, but she's already celebrating another new milestone with her adorable tot -- learning how to walk!

The proud mama shared video of her baby girl taking some of her very first steps on Sunday, April 28.

"Come here," Khloe says in the clip on Instagram, adding in a big, "yay," after True successfully walks over to her from the heart-shaped ball pit she was playing in a few feet away.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also posted a second video of her babe waddling around the living room in the same cute white pajama dress. An excited Khloe screams, "yay mama," as True walks into her arms.

A day earlier, proud grandma Kris Jenner couldn't resist sharing a precious clip of True getting a good giggle out of the running kitchen faucet.

"This is my Saturday mood .... and my heart... this is one happy girl!!" she wrote. "@khloekardashian you are truly blessed!!!"

True celebrated her first birthday with a whimsical over-the-rainbow themed bash at Khloe's home in Calabasas on April 15.

"My baby is 1 today," the Good American designer wrote on Instagram. "Where does the time go?"

The mother-daughter duo wore matching pastel-blue dresses custom made by August Getty Atelier for the epic party, which baby daddy Tristan Thompson attended despite being on the outs with Khloe.

The couple split after Tristan, who has been unfaithful in the past, was caught kissing Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods back in February.

Khloe reacted to the news of his recent infidelity on Twitter, writing, "This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I'm a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn't have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn't such a shock as the first time."

Adding, "What's been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan's fault."

Sources say she hasn't quite given up on Tristan yet, but is just focusing on her baby girl for now.