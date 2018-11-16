Welcome back, Khloe Kardashian!

Seven months after giving birth to daughter, True, Khloe showed off her post-baby body on Instagram, rocking a bikini top and black biker shorts. She accessorized the outfit with Fendi sunglasses.

"Your brain is a muscle- Start training it to see the positive side of things," she captioned the sun-kissed photo of her laying down, adding, "Positive Mind = Positive Vibes."

She posted a second photo in the outfit while sitting on a ledge overlooking the ocean.

Since welcoming True, Khloe has been documenting her workouts, and she's been losing her baby weight fairly quickly. In July, she said she had lost 33 pounds.

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

"After I had True, I didn't put any pressure on myself to lose the baby weight," she wrote on her blog over the summer. "I just wanted to get back to my regular routine from before I got pregnant, which was working out five to six times a week."

"Here is where I am at currently," she continued. "True turned 3 months old on July 12. I honestly didn't give myself a number that I wanted to lose by this time, especially since I wasn't able to work out for the first six weeks. But, since then, I've lost 33 pounds! I'm shocked that I lost that much weight that quickly."

Khloe chalked it up to "the combination of breastfeeding and being very active during and after my pregnancy."