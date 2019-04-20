Kim Kardashian West and her attorney Shawn Holley are being praised by a leading legal organization, and they're about to receive an award for their work in prison reform,

TMZ notes that the two will receive the Women Leadership in Law Award at a conference in Beverly Hills next month for their work last year in getting Alice Johnson freed last year. The conference is sponsored by The California Lawyer and the Daily Journal.

"You both are truly inspirational, and your work has been life-changing," one of the officers from the organization wrote them in delivering the news.

Last year, Kim and Shawn worked tirelessly to free Alice, a great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense after she helped facilitate communications in a drug trafficking case.

On May 30, Kim scored a meeting in the White House with President Trump to discuss Alice's case. The meeting lit a fire under Kim, and she decided she wanted to pursue a career in law.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star told Vogue last week that she's actively studying to become a lawyer and plans to take the bar exam in 2022. In fact, last summer she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco.

"I had to think long and hard about this," she said of her decision to pursue law.

In recalling her meeting with Trump, Kim said, "I'm sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, s---. I need to know more."

She continued, "I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case. It's never one person who gets things done; it's always a collective of people, and I've always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more."