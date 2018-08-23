Kourtney Kardashian's ex-boyfriend has a dangerous temper.

Months before the couple's contentious July split, model Younes Bendjima, 25 -- who's a former boxer -- repeatedly punched an employee at West Hollywood nightclub Delilah, knocking him to the ground as a group of men including rapper Drake and NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. watched.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ obtained footage from the brutal March 24 attack and posted it on Aug. 23. It shows Younes, Drake, Odell and several other men leaving through the hotspot's back exit at 2:15 a.m. being led by an employee who then opens the door that leads to a parking lot.

The worker can be seen saying something to the group, which appears to enrage Younes. Kourtney's then-boyfriend proceeded to punch the employee in the head over and over again and at one point even pulled his hair. Another man also threw a few punches as the employee appeared to go down behind the door.

James Gourley/BPI/REX/Shutterstock

After witnessing the first few seconds of the brutal beating, Drake slowly backed away from the group and left the frame, seemingly attempting to distance himself from the attack, while Odell emerged from the club and encountered the violent scene moments after the beating began.

Someone who was there told TMZ that the victim "talked smack" when he was opening the door for the group, which is what set Younes off.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

It's unclear how badly the man was injured, though it's crystal clear he was hit with tremendous force over and over again. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that the victim filed a police report but later changed his mind and declined to pursue any legal action.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Younes and Kourtney broke up in July after nearly two years of on-off dating, TMZ reported on Aug. 7, because the reality TV star suspected he'd cheated on her following a decadent Italian vacation they took together earlier in the summer.