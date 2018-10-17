Kylie Jenner has been calling her boyfriend Travis Scott her "hubby" for a while now, but Kris Jenner is apparently determined to block a marriage until the rapper signs a prenuptial agreement.

"The reason Kylie keeps calling Travis her hubby is because she's head over heels in love with him and desperate to get married to him," a source told British tabloid The Sun. "She'd love a fairytale wedding like Kim's and thinks having a child together has only bought them closer. She's all about dropping hints."

Kylie's mom, though, is more wary of marriage, and wants her near-billionaire daughter to be smart about it.

"Kris would love to see Kylie happy and married - but only if Travis signs a pre-nup and all the legal docs," the source close the famous "momager" said. "Kylie isn't really bothered and is insisting that this is true love and they don't need to worry. Kylie's so in love she'd run off to Vegas and get married but Kris doesn't think that's a good idea."

Kylie, 21, and Travis, 26, share 8-month-old daughter Stormi. Earlier this year, it was reported that Kylie is well on her way to becoming a certified billionaire and has a net worth of $900 million. Travis is worth about $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Earlier this month, Kylie said that she and Travis likely aren't done having children.

"I want another baby, but when is the question, and I'm definitely not ready right this second," she said on Snapchat. "When I do, I would love to share more of that with you guys."