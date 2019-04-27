Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's romance has been taken to new heights.

In anticipation of the rapper's 28th birthday, Kylie took out a billboard to publicly shout out her boyfriend and the father of her 14-month-old daughter, Stormi.

The black-and-white billboard in Los Angeles features a close-up shot of Stormi next to a photo of Kylie and the tot.

"Happy birthday Daddy," the billboard reads. "Love, Mommy & Stormi XO."

The makeup maven has been showering Travis with birthday love for days. Earlier in the week, she threw her beau an "Avengers"-themed party, during which the family dressed in character.

"Happy end game everyone," she captioned a photo of the family of three, referring to the title of the Marvel film "Avengers: Endgame."

She also added a slideshow, writing in the caption, "Oh you didn't catch iron flame and captain lip kit in the credits? Sucks 4 you."

The couple of more than two years hit a rough patch earlier this year when Kylie allegedly accused Travis of cheating -- which he adamantly denied. Earlier this month, a source told "Entertainment Tonight" that the duo are now "stronger and better than ever."

"Obviously the couple had some up and downs because they are both so busy, but at the end of the day, their bond is extremely strong," a source said.

Another source told Us Weekly that Kylie never thought about breaking things off with her man.

"Kylie is considering the cheating rumors about Travis to be 'white noise' and she knows everyone is always trying to get a rise out of her and her family," the insider said.