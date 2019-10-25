While pregnancy with daughter Stormi for most of 2017, Kylie Jenner stayed out of the spotlight. Now, though, she's ready to show off her baby body.

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star shared a never-before-seen Polaroid picture of her baby bump to Instagram.

"I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites. baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life," she captioned the throwback photo. "i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life @krisjenner."

Kris Jenner saw the post and commented, "I love you so much."

Kourtney Kardashian tagged Khloe Kardashian in the post.

Kylie and rapper Travis Scott welcomed their daughter on Feb. 1, 2018. The couple never publicly confirmed that Kylie was pregnant, but announced their daughter's arrival on Twitter and with a YouTube video. The video documented Kylie's nine-month pregnancy.

While recently fielding questions from fans on Instagram, the billionaire makeup mogul said she can't wait to have more children, but indicated she's not ready yet. The impromptu Q and A session occurred after she and Stormi's father split.

"Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority," she tweeted after the split.