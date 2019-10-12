Fresh off her breakup, Kylie Jenner says she isn't done having kids… but all in due time.

On Friday night, the billionaire makeup mogul took questions from fans on Instagram, and one follower asked her if she plans to give her daughter, Stormi, any siblings.

"I can't wait to have more babies," she replied, but added that she's "not ready just yet."

During the conversation, Kylie revealed that she and Travis Scott, her ex, thought about naming their daughter Rose.

Kylie's question-and-answer session comes after she announced her split with the rapper, and was consequently linked to another ex, Tyga.

Despite the reality TV star's high-profile life with Travis, it turns out that there's a very ordinary reason behind the breakup, according to TMZ. "Simply put ... our sources say they fell out of love," the website said at the time.

After her alleged late night meet-ups with Tyga made headlines, Kylie took to Twitter to try to set the record straight.

"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at," she tweeted. "Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi our friendship and our daughter is priority."