Kylie Jenner may be back to plumping up her lips, but that's where the procedures end, according to her nurse.

Last week, Kylie revealed on social media that she had minor lip work done when she thanked Pawnta Abrahim for the help.

"Thanks @pawnta for coming through late last night with a lip touch up!" Kylie wrote of Pawnta, who is a board certified nurse practitioner at Motykie Med Spa in Beverly Hills.

The nurse is now opening up about her famous client and that late night pout plump. Of that night, Pawnta told Refinery 29 that she did "just a small touch-up on her lip fillers. [Kylie] doesn't do anything else, just lip fillers."

"My philosophy has always been 'less is more.' We're more of a conservative, natural practice, but the size does depend on the patient. Some people like to go really big and some people like to keep it natural," she said. "We went the natural route for [Jenner's] touch-up since she's so naturally beautiful and a new mom. A lot of people get fillers because they're getting older and losing the hyaluronic acid in their lips, but she's so young that it has nothing to do with aging. For her, it's just about adding a little pout to her lips."

Kylie's lips have long been a topic of discussion, and she's certainly cashed in with her highly-successful lip kits.

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

In 2015, first acknowledged she got lip fillers. Then in 2017, during an episode of her E! series, "Life of Kylie," the reality TV star said she got fillers when she was young because of a boy.

"I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I have really small lips. And it was like one of my first kisses and a guy was like, 'I didn't think you would be a good kisser because you have such small lips,'" she said. "But I took that really hard."