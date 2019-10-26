Lindsay Lohan says she had nothing but love of Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson and their new relationship, despite appearing to shade them on social media earlier this week.

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

"I've always loved Miley Cyrus and Cody's a great guy," she told TMZ on Friday night, saying her Instagram, which she she subsequently took down, was "kind of an inside joke."

On Tuesday, LiLo posted a picture that showed Cody with her little sister Aliana, whom he briefly dated last year. Lindsay's post came after Cody won Australia's version of "The Masked Singer."

"When you realise you failed. And you settle for less @codysimpson. Family is everything you won the masked singer but you lost on your future," she captioned a since-deleted photo.

While assuming Cody was behind the robot mask, Lindsay, a judge on the show, dished some dirt.

"If it is you, we have a lot to talk about, and this is not the arena for it," she said while Cody's identity was still shielded. "I want my furniture back! Because I bought your furniture for your house in Venice!"

LiLo eventually posted another picture and tagged her sister. "@aliana leave the riffraff behind sista!!!," she wrote.

@codysimpson / Instagram

Lindsay, though, said it was all in good fun and wishes Miley and Cody luck.

"I think they're great," she said, "and I think, you know what, he and her look happier together than ever and I think that's the most important thing, being happy."