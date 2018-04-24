As Duchess Kate stood on the steps on the Lindo Wing with her and Prince William's newborn baby in her arms, she was concerned with the weather, according to a professional lip reader.

"It is a bit windy, eh? He might get cold. Let's go now," Kate apparently told William as they both waved at the crowd that gathered to see England's newest prince.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

The three-time parents looked like professionals at their traditional photocall following the birth of their son on April 23. According to a lip reader hired by UK-based paper The Mirror, they were calm, cool and collected in their thoughts, too.

With the cameras snapping away, William opened up their brief conversation by asking Kate, "Are you OK with him?" Kate confirmed, "Yeah."

Just then, it seems as though the two may have seen someone they knew in the crowd.

"Look, there he is. Over there," Will said, as the couple began waving left. Kate then said, "Let's just wave over there." The couple waved to the right.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

In was in those moments that Kate seemed to notice the temperature, prompting the duo to head back into the hospital.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

After a few moments inside St Mary's Hospital, the couple emerged again, this time with William carrying their son in baby carrier. As someone asked for the child's named, Will said, "You'll find out soon!" He then famously said that he and Kate have to "Thrice worry now," referring to their newborn and their other two children, George, 4, and Charlotte, 2.

Just before getting into an awaiting car, Will said George and Charlotte were "very happy" about the arrival of their little brother.