Luann de Lesseps is fighting back against claims that she violated her probation.

Page Six reported on Friday that the "Real Housewives of New York" star has filed paperwork asking to make prosecutors to turn over all of their evidence that claims she violated her probation.

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Last August, the reality TV star stuck a plea deal in her drunken Christmas Eve 2017 arrest in Florida, during which she reportedly attacked a cop. As part of the plea deal, Luann avoided jail time but had to agree to a few terms, including avoiding alcohol for 12 months.

However, in court documents obtained by Page Six in early May, probation officers claim that Luann, 53, has indulged in alcohol several times since that plea deal.

The Florida Department of Corrections said in court docs that "per her New York Probation Officer, [she had] an alcohol test conducted on 04/21/2019. [She] admitted to drinking 2 glasses of mimosas after a performance she had in Chicago."

As a result, Luann is now due in court on May 23 for a probation violation hearing, TMZ said on Tuesday.

In her new request, Luann is requesting drug test results.

Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

In the May 2 report, the reality TV star's probation officer said Luann is not serious about her probation, claiming she's violated it twice.

After the test results came in, Luann was told she could "immediately enroll in outpatient treatment" but she "declined due to her touring schedule," the documents state. She also declined to be fitted for an alcohol ankle monitoring device because it was "too intrusive," Page Six noted.

She "failed to provide sufficient documentation of completed [Alcoholics Anonymous] meetings," the officer continued, citing one of the things agreed upon in her plea deal. "It appears to [the court] that [she] is not serious about her sobriety or the orders of this Court…. As stated on previous notification, [she] has used her unlimited travel as a reason to be noncompliant with her conditions of supervision."