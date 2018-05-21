Thomas Markle Sr. sent a message to his family following daughter Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beautiful wedding on May 19: "Now I pray that Harry and Meghan can go on a nice honeymoon and rest and relax," he told TMZ days after undergoing heart surgery, adding that he hoped "all of my relatives will just shut up about everything."

But Thomas Sr.'s first-born daughter, Samantha Grant, wasted no time ignoring his plea.

On May 21, the new Duchess of Sussex's half-sister took to her Twitter account -- where Samantha is now using the last name Markle after years of going by Grant -- to accuse Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, of selling photos of Meghan to the media and arranging to be paid for an interview with wedding guest Oprah Winfrey, The Sun reported.

"Even Doria cashed in talking to Oprah and some of the first photos out there only she could have had," Samantha tweeted.

Though Britain's Mirror previously reported that Doria recently visited Oprah at her California home and that the social worker and yoga instructor is in talks with Oprah for a sit-down interview to discuss her famous daughter, that has yet to be officially confirmed.

The Sun quoted a royals source as saying, "The plan is for Doria to film part of her interview while Oprah is in London. That's why [Oprah] was invited to the wedding. There's huge secrecy about what the interview will involve and when it will air. But both Doria and Meghan felt it was critical for Oprah to be at the wedding to really understand."

Samantha's accusations about Doria come after DailyMail.com reported that Meghan's estranged half-sister -- who was not invited to the nuptials -- was paid a hefty fee to watch the royal wedding with a camera crew at her Florida home. "Her partner Mark Phillips, 60, told DailyMail.com that she was taking part in a television appearance and suggested that it was earning her a five-figure sum," the website wrote, adding that he told a Daily Mail reporter, "You can't go in there. She is making big money with an exclusive TV interview."

While Samantha has been making headlines with her criticism of her half-sister for months, Doria has been the model of discretion form the beginning. She appears to be the only member of Meghan's family who was invited to attend the royal wedding.