Meghan Markle's dad, Thomas Markle, is out of heart surgery and is alert.

TMZ spoke with the 73-year-old on May 16 after doctors implanted stents in his blood vessels. The website said he "seemed alert and coherent."

""I'm ok. It will take a long time to heal," he told the website. "Staying in the hospital a few more days. Not allowed to get excited."

On May 15, TMZ reported that Thomas would not be attending his daughter's highly-anticipated royal wedding because of the surgery needed to repair damage caused by a recent heart attack — a heart attack, he believes, was brought on because of a recent letter his son, Thomas Markle Jr., sent to Prince Harry discouraging him from marrying Meghan.

Doctors, Meghan's dad said on May 15, had to "go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed." Thomas also indicated that he would not travel to England because of the surgery.

His heartbreaking admission came just a few hours after he indicated that he hoped to walk his daughter down the aisle at the May 19th royal wedding.

To say this has been a roller coaster of a week for Meghan's dad would be an understatement.

Just a day after Thomas decided he wasn't going to attend the royal wedding amid a paparazzi scandal, he decided he wanted to attend and walk his daughter down the aisle.

Thomas told TMZ in the morning of May 15, "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle." He then added, "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

Thomas even said Meghan wasn't angry with him about the paparazzi scandal in which he sold pictures of himself getting ready for the wedding to an agency.

He told TMZ that Meghan tried calling him on May 14 but he wasn't near his phone. He claims she then texted to tell him she loved him, and she mentioned that she was concerned about his health after his recent heart attack and subsequent chest pains. Thomas also said he now feels that his agreement with the paparazzi agency wasn't a violation of trust, but rather a "stupid" mistake.