Famed documentary maker Michael Moore pulled a no-show at his court hearing on Thursday in New York City.

Michael has been locked in a battle with his ex-wife, Kathleen Glynn, who is claiming he stiffed her on profits from their joint movie projects.

A hearing was scheduled on Oct. 4 before Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Franc Perry.

"He's too busy to even be here. He's not here today," Kathleen's attorney, Bonnie Rabin, said, according to the New York Post. "Our client's been trying to get the benefit of her bargain for five years and he just has millions of excuses."

Michael's lawyer, Kenneth Warner, responded to the lawsuit last week, saying it was an attempt to "smear [Moore] in the press with her false allegations," according to the Post.

At Thursday's hearing, Kenneth said Michael wasn't there because only attorneys were required.

Michael and Kathleen, who is also a filmmaker, split in 2014. At the time, Michael reportedly gave up the rights to their movie projects, in exchange for 4 percent of the revenue from the films.

"The problem is, your honor, he's trying to get away from that," Kathleen's attorney told the judge.

Michael and his ex worked on several films together.

"She was the driving force in the making of many of [his] films and other ventures in which Mr. Moore was the featured personality, dating back to their first big success, 'Roger and Me' (1989)," Rabin says in the lawsuit.

Michael released his latest documentary titled "Fahrenheit 11/9" on Sept. 6. His team said it was no coincidence that Kathleen filed her lawsuit the day the film premiered.