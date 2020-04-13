Mick Jagger isn't slacking while in quarantine.

Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock

On Easter Sunday, April 12, the Rolling Stones frontman took to Instagram to share a photo of himself practicing guitar while wearing sweatpants, a T-shirt and sneakers.

"Rehearsing in isolation!" he captioned the shot, adding, "Have a great weekend and happy Easter."

Ex Luciana Gimenez Morad, 50 -- with whom Mick, 76, famously had son Lucas, 20, while he was still unofficially married to supermodel Jerry Hall, 63 -- raised a few eyebrows when she commented on the post with several winking-face emojis and red hearts. Their son, Lucas, chimed in with a simple "💕Dadda💕."

Mick's daughter Jade Jagger, 48, with ex-wife Bianca Jagger, 74, also took to the comments, writing, "Happy easter dada are u hiding us some eggs."

The Rolling Stones announced in March that they's postponed their North American "No Filter" summer tour amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 15-date concert trek had been scheduled to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and wrap up in Atlanta on July 9.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

"We're hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together -- and we'll see you very soon," Mick and bandmates Keith Richards, 76, Charlie Watts, 78, and Ronnie Wood, 72, shared in a statement.

Mick added in an Instagram post, "We are raring to get back on the stage and as soon as that's possible we will be there." His new solo rehearsal pic makes it clear Mick really is eager to get back to performing.

A year ago, the band also had to push back concert dates on their tour, though that was so Mick could address a medical issue. He underwent a successful heart valve replacement surgery in April 2019 and returned to the stage in the summer of 2020.