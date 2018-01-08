Welcome to the online world, Nicole Kidman!

One day after taking home a Golden Globe, the actress started an Instagram account. She used her new public platform to show off her newest award, but also to tell the world "Time's Up," the theme of Sunday night.

Nicole's first Instagram pic showed her open mouthed and holding up her award while crews appear to be breaking down the party behind her.

"About last night......shut the place down!!!," she said. "I am so proud of my Big Little Lies family and to have stood with my sisters on such a special night. #TimesUp."

Time's Up's initiative is to end sexual assault, harassment and inequality at the workplace.

An hour and a half after her first pic, Nicole posted another image, this one of her and her "Big Little Lies" costars at the Golden Globes.

"My sisters ❤️," she wrote.

About two hours after joining the site, Nicole had garnered over 300,000 followers. She is following five people: Her husband, Keith Urban, and "Big Little Lies" costars Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Laura Dern and Reese Witherspoon.