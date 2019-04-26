Nikki Reed and Ian Somerhalder tied the knot four years ago, but they're still as smitten with each other as ever.

On Friday, the "Twilight" actress gushed about her husband on Instagram while posting several images from their 2015 wedding.

"Four years ago we had no idea what we were getting into. We didn't know everything we thought we knew about life, or what it means to be a real life—partner to somebody else. We were just two kids who were crazy about each other," Nikki wrote. "We didn't yet know how to grow with someone, but we knew we were in love and we knew we wanted to learn all of these things...together.

"I still have no idea if we're doing it right, but I know we both wake up everyday and choose each other. We've seen a lot, we've done a lot, we've laughed a lot, we've laughed a lot of it off, and we've continued to be each other's biggest cheerleaders, and truest support system. An amazing thing happens when you merge your life and soul with another. Your relationship becomes its own beautiful garden that continues to bloom."

REX/Shutterstock

Fan of the couple, who welcomed daughter Bodhi Soleil in July 2017, melted from the heartfelt post, which many posting heart emojis.

"May this next chapter be filled with curiosity and even more admiration for all the incredible things we still continue to discover," Nikki said. "May we continue to ask each other questions and make-out in the backseat. You are the love of my life, the only one who gives me butterflies, and I'm so grateful we get to experience this together. Happy four years married my honey."

In addition the glowing post, Nikki posted several images from their wedding day to her Instagram Story, saying she was getting "teary-eyed" looking at them.