Norah O'Donnell has landed her dream job and a pretty dreamy salary, but her paycheck is playing second fiddle to that of Gayle King's.

Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

According to Page Six, Norah will make between $7 million and $8 million to take over the helm of "CBS Evening News," a job she's been lobbying for since Jeff Glor was hired for the job in October 2017.

But, while $7 million a year is certainly a "one percenter" salary, Norah is making less than Gayle, her "CBS This Morning" colleague who just negotiated a salary of $11 million a year. Still, Norah's salary is a hefty raise from the $5 million she was getting at "CBS This Morning," and far more than Jeff Glor's $3 million payday.

Norah has also negotiated a lot of perks into her deal.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

As has been reported, CBS is moving its evening broadcast from New York to Washington, D.C., because her family is based there. CBS also gave her a promotion at "60 Minutes," the network's flagship program where Norah will continue to be a reporter. Norah is also getting a managing editor credit on "CBS Evening News," something Glor never had.

John P. Filo / CBS / .

With Norah's departure from the morning program, Gayle will now be joined by Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil.

"This is a business about ratings and when the ratings don't work, they make changes," Gayle said on Monday while speaking about the huge talent shakeup. "And so they're making changes that they hope lead to better things."