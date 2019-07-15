Paul Walker's daughter has returned to social media for the first time in four months, and she's stunning.

On July 12, Meadow Walker posted an image to Instagram from a recent session with photographer Hedi Stanton. The daughter of the late "Fast & Furious" star simply captioned the snap by writing "hi."

On July 14, the 20-year-old shared another shot from her photo shoot, this one wearing a tank top and black pants.

"part one," she wrote.

Then, on Monday, she shared another shot.

"part two," she captioned an artistic snap showing her in crop top while lounging in a chair.

Jordana Brewster, who starred in multiple "Fast & Furious" films with Paul, commented, "Beauty."

Meadow's uncle and Paul's brother Cody Walker commented "Bear! 😎."

Fans gushed over Meadow's stunning looks, while noting similarities between her and her beloved father, who died in a fiery car crash in 2013 at the age of 40. Meadow, Paul's only child, was 15 years old when her father passed.

Meadow has kept a low profile since that fateful day and didn't appear in last year's "I Am Paul Walker" documentary that featured much of his family.

"She's a reserved young lady. She's on the shyer, more reserved side," Paul Walker's brother Caleb Walker told E! News. "Maybe she needed a few more years, who knows. But we totally respect that. Obviously we would've loved to have her in it, but she wasn't ready."