Meadow Walker can still feel that father-daughter connection.

On Saturday, Paul Walker's daughter posted a sweet photo of her late father smiling while swimming alongside a pig.

"Thinking of you xx," she captioned the heartwarming snap.

Not long after Meadow, 20, posted the pic, several of her dad's "Fast & Furious" franchise co-stars took to the comments section.

"I love this picture," Jordana Brewster commented, prompting Meadow to respond, "me too! & I love you."

Tyrese Gibson wrote, "Animal and ocean lover! Never seen this pic! So cool!"

Over the years, Meadow has occasionally shared personal images with her father on Instagram.

Meadow, who's now a model, was 15 years old when her father passed in a fiery car crash in 2013.

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Meadow, Paul's only child, has kept a low profile since that fateful day. She didn't appear in last year's "I Am Paul Walker" documentary, which featured much of his family.

"She's a reserved young lady. She's on the shyer, more reserved side," Paul Walker's brother, Caleb Walker, told E! News. "Maybe she needed a few more years, who knows. But we totally respect that. Obviously we would've loved to have her in it, but she wasn't ready."