Awwww!

It's the battle of all things adorable in Chrissy Teigen's life. In one corner we have her precious dogs, and the other is her growing baby bump.

The 30-year-old mother-to-be took to Instagram on Dec. 15 to share this sweet photo.

View this post on Instagram ❤️ A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Dec 15, 2015 at 6:52pm PST

The pic shows Chrissy relaxing in a fitted black dress that perfectly accentuates her tummy with her feet (in super hot heels, might we add) resting on the table in front of her.

One of her bulldogs has a paw resting on her leg, while the other was looking longingly at her from the distance. The photo was simply captioned, "❤."

In early October, Chrissy and hubby John Legend announced they were expecting their first child together.

The couple has been married since 2013.