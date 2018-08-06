Somebody scored themselves a royal deal!

Last week, British media reported that Prince Harry's 2017 Audi RS6 4.0 Avant was being sold, but now reports indicate that it has been sold, and the new owner spent $92,966.12.

SplashNews.com

The car, which had 4,464 miles on it, has only had one previous owner, Prince Harry.

The new non-royal owner seems to have gotten a steal, as the car usual retails for about $180,000. The car had been listed on Auto Trader after being acquired by a United Kingdom-based auto dealer.

Harry was pictured in the exact Audi in May 2017 as he left Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding. It's believed that he drove the car to Kensington Palace to pick up then-girlfriend Meghan Markle to take her to an evening reception.

SplashNews.com

The fact that Harry was selling the car prompted many to speculate that he and Duchess Meghan are on the verge of expanding their family.

NIEBOER/PICTURE PRESS EUR/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Erin Baker, Auto Trader's editorial director, told the BBC that the car had a "[2017 registration] and low mileage, so it begs the questions why is the prince selling so soon?... Maybe he's on the market for a bigger family car."

A spokesman for Overton Prestige, the company who acquired the car, added: "Due to data protection we can't confirm who sold the vehicle but we are completely satisfied that this car was used personally by Prince Harry over the course of the last year."