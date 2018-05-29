The woman claiming to be Prince's biological daughter because of, among other things, her "flamboyant" personality should not be able to stake a claim to his fortune, the late singer's estate says.

Getty Images North America

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, the estate implies that Snowe Melinda Saxman isn't Prince's daughter, but says that even if she is, she missed the deadline to claim her share of his fortune.

Prince's estate stated that beginning on May 18, 2017, everyone was given a year to stake their claim. Snowe, though, filed on May 18, 2018, which the estate says is a day past the limit. Further, TMZ notes that Snowe would have uphill battle because she was adopted. Under Minnesota law, adoptees have no legal rights to their biological parent's estates.

Prince's estate wants Snowe's claim tossed.

Invision/AP

In Snow's initial claim, she's said she was adopted and never knew her real parents, buts she felt a draw to legendary musician.

"Since I was young, many people have noted that I possess substantial physical, temperamental and aspirational similarities to Prince. I have a close resemblance to Prince," she said. "I consider myself very artsy and my personality has been described as flamboyant, natural-born star and performer made for the stage. I sing, dance, write music, and have taught myself to play instruments. I created many dances during high school and performed on numerous occasions as a child and young adult."

Snowe also doubled down on her claim, saying she is related to people in Prince's family tree. There's "a reasonable possibility" that Prince is her dad, she says.

She added that she is upset that no one ever spoke to her about the current state of Prince's probate case.

Fame Flynet

When Prince passed in 2016 of an opioid overdose, he reportedly had over $40 million in cash, in addition to other assets. Although his estimated net worth was reported to be about $300 million around the time of his death, TMZ reported then that his net worth was actually in the $150 million area.

TMZ also claimed in February that Prince's estate spends $600,000 per month, and many potential heirs are worried that there will be nothing left when it comes time to finally distribute the inheritance.