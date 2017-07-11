A producer from MTV's one-time hit "Newlyweds" is dishing on its stars, former couple Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey.

"Newlyweds" was, of course, one of the first reality shows to really take off when it aired from 2003-2005. The show often featured Jessica as somewhat ditzy. Sue Kolinksy, who was with the show through all three seasons, told Complex that the portrayal of Jessica was quite accurate.

"There were times when we were like, 'Hm, does she really not know what this means?'" she said. "I truly believe the whole 'chicken & fish' situation was accurate. She really did not know."

Jessica has come to own the infamous gaffe in which she wondered aloud if she was eating chicken or tuna (because the brand is called Chicken of the Sea.)

She even poked fun at herself on July 9 on Twitter when she posted a news story about Whole Foods discovering there was tuna in its chicken salads.

"It happens to the best of us @WholeFoods," she wrote.

The confusion didn't stop with chicken or fish either.

"I remember there was a scene where there was a dead mouse by their pool and it had been dead for a while," Sue explained. "Nick said, 'it's in rigor mortis' and Jessica said, 'Riga-what?' I truly believe she didn't know what that meant."

Having seen both Jessica and Nick up close, Sue wasn't surprised when the two divorced.

"You could feel there was tension between the two of them," she said. "They were very different people. He was a blue collar guy—he did a lot of things himself, like he and his brother would build things. He was frugal, and she had excessive taste."

She continued, "In the end, they weren't suited for each other. The only thing they really had in common was their music. She was really young; I think he's seven years older than her. He wanted a family, and her father thought maybe she was too young. Her father was very involved in her life."

Sue also worked on "The Osbournes" and said she knew that would be a hit from the very beginning.

"It was a whole new genre," she began. "When it comes to reality TV, back then it was at its purest form. Plus, [Nick and Jessica] were perfect because they were polar opposites, they were beautiful, and without even realizing it, they were very funny."