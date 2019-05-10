A report on Friday claimed rapper Young Thug was targeted in a drive-by shooting Friday morning in Miami, but team is denying the story.

TMZ reported on Friday afternoon that the rapper and two party buses filled with members of his team were shot up, and three people were injured. The victim's injuries are reportedly not life threatening.

However, the rapper's spokesman said Thug was not shot at, but said an acquaintance was.

Thug, the spokesman said, "did not get shot at ... somebody took a shot at the car DJ Keyz was in. He is fine. It was a minor injury and not serious. Young Thug was long gone and not involved."

Witnesses told TMZ that the rapper had just left a performance at Miami's LIV nightclub and was riding in a Ferrari to an area hotel. While on the freeway, someone pulled up to his motorcade and opened fire, TMZ said.

Police are investigating the shooting.

The rapper is still scheduled to perform on Saturday at the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami.

This is the second drive-by shooting involving a rapper in three days. On Wednesday night, Cardi B's husband, Offset, was unharmed after the Atlanta recording studio he was inside of got shot up during a drive-by shooting.