Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes' family is expanding, but their newest addition is of the four-legged kind.

On Wednesday, the reclusive actress shared a photo with her adorable new dog.

"Meet Lucho. The newest member of our family. We adopted him from this amazing agency called Friends for Life Rescue Network," she captioned the snap of her hugging her furry friend on the beach.

Eva then encouraged her 1.5 million followers to adopt pets.

"If you're looking for a fluffy family member, adoption is a great option. So many little dudes out there needing a home," she said. "If you're not able to have a pet but love animals, you can donate to this nonprofit. All donations are tax deductible. Your donation helps keep animals off the streets and out of shelters where they euthanize."

Eva's followers applauded her decision to adopt a dog, rather than get one from a puppy mill.

Rex USA

Eva and Ryan are well known pet lovers. Ryan has spoken glowingly about his late dog George in many interviews over the years.

Just last week, Eva posted an Instagram video with a different dog.

"Never met a dog I didn't like," she wrote.