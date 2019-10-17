Sarah Michelle Gellar is singing Selma Blair's praises, calling her a "warrior" while she battles multiple sclerosis.

"MS is difficult and it's different for every person," Sara told Page Six while speaking of her BFF. "There's no similar path in a journey, so it's difficult to map out recovery because there's no barometer in which to measure it."

Gettty Images

She added, "I think she's a warrior and a hero. She's amazing."

Sarah and Selma became close after starring in 1999's "Cruel Intentions" together. Since Selma's MS diagnosis, which she revealed in August 2018, Sarah has been there for support, even photographed pushing Selma around Disneyland in a wheelchair. She's also organized weekly meal deliveries for Selma.

"Being a friend, being a partner, a spouse. They are relationships," Sarah said. "You have to give if you expect to maintain that relationship and it's how I've always looked at it. While it's second nature — they're my friends — they would do the same for me in return and I know that."

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Selma has openly spoke about having good days and bad days when it comes to her health.

In May, she mentioned that she couldn't imagine ever getting better.

"Here's a truth. I feel sick as all hell. I am vomiting and all the things which are not polite to speak of. My son ran away. From me. I have to get him to school," she captioned a photo that showed her in bed. "The medical treatments take their toll. I am going to get through this. We do. This will pass. And to moms and dads who watch their kids sick on things we take to get better... I hold you."

"So glad this is me and not my child," she added at the time. "I cannot imagine ever feeling ok again. #roughday. We get through. #realitycheck."