On the verge of their comeback shows, Spice Girls singer Geri Horner posted an epic throwback from the group's first-ever photo shoot.

Geri didn't list when the photo was taken, but the fresh-faced girls burst onto the music scene in 1996. They then became a phenomenon.

"Come on girls let's do a photo shoot. This was our first ever photo shoot," Geri captioned the snap of Mel B, Mel C, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham, who ranged in age from 20 to 24 at the time. "I dragged the girls to this kookie photographer I knew. #eyestotheright #tbt."

The Spice Girls were the purveyors of "Girl Power" for the latter part of the '90s. They split in 2000, but reunited in 2007 and 2012.

ITV/REX/Shutterstock

In November, the Spice Girls sent fans into a tizzy when they announced that they were embarking on a six-date reunion tour, sans Victoria. However, due to "phenomenal fan demand" the group announced that they would perform 13 shows.

PA Images via Getty Images

Although Victoria won't be performing, she said she would "definitely" attend at least one of the shows.

"I have so much going on with my business and my family," she told Extra last month. "I think the girls are going to do a great job! I'm really excited for them, they have great plans."