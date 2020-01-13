Less than two months after Justin Hartley filed to divorce his wife of two years, Chrishell Stause, he stepped onto the red carpet at the Critics' Choice Awards on Jan. 12 with another special lady on his arm -- his 15-year-old daughter.

Justin and Isabella -- whose mom is the former soap star's first wife, Lindsay Korman -- were all smiles as cameras flashed, him in a deep blue custom suit by ISAIA and Christian Louboutin shoes, her in a strapless off-white gown and high ponytail.

The daddy-daughter date night kicked off with both getting glammed up together, him by groomer Andrea Pezzillo and her by makeup artist Amy Park, according to social media. Justin also shared Instagram photos of himself getting ready for the awards show -- he was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series -- and ended the slideshow with a sweet pic with beautiful Isabella.

After posing together on the red carpet, they headed inside where Justin "was taking selfies of [him and his daughter] on his phone" and "FaceTiming someone," an onlooker told Us Weekly, adding that the actor and his teenager "look[ed] really happy" and enjoyed "light conversation" during the show.

Back in September, Justin opened up about his little girl -- his only child -- during an appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon," revealing that he was struggling with the fact that she'd started dating. "I just want to crawl in a hole and die," he admitted of Isabella, who's "15 going on like, 50."

He added, "I know it's a natural thing; it's a healthy thing. She's wonderful. She's sweet. She's responsible. She's great. She's earned the trust. But I hate it -- I hate all of it." He also quipped, "I loved her first, man!"

Justin filed for divorce on Nov. 22, 2019, and listed his and Chrishell's separation date as July 8, 2019. In Chrishell's official response, which was made public in early December, she listed their separation date as Nov. 22 -- indicating they'd split the day Justin filed. The disparity sparked speculation that the "Selling Sunset" realtor was blindsided by Justin's decision, especially since they were photographed together on multiple occasions in the fall looking happy and very much a couple.

Justin gave reporters an update on how he was doing post-split after the "This Is Us" panel at the winter Television Critics Association press tour on Jan. 11. "I'm doing great," he said as reported by "Entertainment Tonight."

Justin and Chrishell met when they were both starring on soap operas -- he was on "The Young and the Restless" and she was on "Days of Our Lives" at the time. They dated for about four years before getting married in October 2017.