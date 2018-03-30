Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are said to be on a break. That, however, is news to her mother, Mandy Teefey, who says the pop star's love life is a mystery to her.

In a chat with E! News, Mandy, who along with her daughter is an executive producer of the Netflix series "13 Reasons Why," said she has no idea what's going on when it comes to Selena's relationship with The Biebs.

"You would know before I did," Mandy said. "We don't talk about it."

Earlier this month, there were reports that Justin and Selena were "on a break" after they rekindled their never-ending romance in late 2017. According to other reports, Mandy is no fan of Justin at all. In fact, TMZ claimed in December that Mandy was hospitalized after finding out that her daughter was again getting serious with Justin.

The report said Mandy had a heated conversation with her daughter after Selena told her that she and Justin were in couple's therapy. Mandy then realized that the relationship was hardly a fling. The report claimed that Selena's mom would have a hard time ever accepting him. Around the same time, Selena and her mom unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A few months earlier, in October, a family member told TMZ, "Justin is a vile human and will never be accepted by us. As long as she is even speaking to him in any way, it is not only disrespectful to everyone around her, it is disrespectful to herself."

Still, despite the "break," many of Selena and Justin's friends don't think it's actually over between them.

"They are still in contact and talking," a source told E! News. "They have cooled off on being together all the time and making it a big serious thing."

"They had several disagreements on their lifestyle and how to handle their relationship in the public eye," the source continued. "She really wants to keep things low key and out of the spotlight. Selena has been spending time with her family and her girlfriends. She is still going to church and keeping the lines open with Justin though. This is a more reset and a step back to reevaluate what's going on and what direction they want to go in."