Selena Gomez and her mom unfollow each other on Instagram, plus more news

Selena Gomez and her mom unfollow one another on Instagram

It might be a tough holiday season for Selena Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey. On Tuesday, Dec. 19, TMZ reported Mandy was hospitalized due to her realization Selena and her on-again beau Justin Bieber were getting serious. Shortly after the news broke online, Cosmopolitan noticed Selena and her mom had unfollowed one another on Instagram. Whatever happened between them, however, was not entirely Justin-related. That's according to People, which quotes a source as saying there was more to the hospitalization than a disagreement about Selena's love life. "It's been a stressful time for Mandy and she made the decision herself to go to the hospital and make sure everything was OK. This wasn't just about Justin," a family insider said. A source close to Selena agreed, telling the magazine, "it's true her family doesn't approve of Justin, but this wasn't just over a fight about him."

