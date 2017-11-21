Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the biggest celebrity love life stories of 2017, starting with the breakup that left Hollywood shook: Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced that they were calling it quits on their marriage of eight years in August. The funnywoman's desire for a more "traditional" family life (more kids and more time spent together) was reportedly at odds with her husband's focus on his booming career. Other factors that allegedly contributed to the breakup were the duo's tendency to compete over who's funnier and the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star's "very, very religious" nature (the "Mom" star is reportedly not religious at all). Less than three months after they announced their separation, TMZ reported that Anna had already moved on with cinematographer Michael Barrett, whom she reportedly met on the set of the upcoming "Overboard" remake. The new couple were photographed vacationing together in Venice, Italy, in November. Now keep reading for more of the biggest celebrity romance stories of the year...

