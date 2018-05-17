Not all of the 2,000 guests at the highly-anticipated royal wedding will be getting the royal treatment.

According to Page Six, some of the guests at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding will have to bring their own picnic baskets, as they won't be receiving the catered fare.

REX/Shutterstock

"They do have a lot to cater for at the reception and then the evening event, and it is a lot of people in the grounds, but one would hope they do at least provide them with water," etiquette expert William Hanson said.

The report says that only guests who have access to the actual chapel ceremony will be able to partake in the royal catering, which reports indicate will include seasonal British produce.

"We know the couple wanted us to make sure we used all of the local seasonal produce as much as possible throughout their menu, and this recent good weather is really helping us to achieve that," royal chef Mark Flanagan said.

REX/Shutterstock

For Harry and Meghan, their vows can't come soon enough, especially with the drama that's led to the wedding involving her father.

Earlier in the week, Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., dropped a bombshell when he said he wasn't going to attend her wedding amid a paparazzi scandal in which he allegedly sold pictures of himself to a photo agency. He said he didn't want to embarrass his daughter. It was also discovered that he recently suffered a heart attack.

Beretta/Sims/REX/Shutterstock

Meghan apparently texted her dad and said she wasn't mad about the paparazzi scandal and was concerned about his health.

Then, in a dramatic change of heart on May 15, Thomas decided that he wanted to attend the wedding and walk the bride down the aisle. "I hate the idea of missing one of the greatest moments in history and walking my daughter down the aisle," he told TMZ. "Of course I'd walk her down the aisle. This is a historic moment. I'd like to be a part of history."

But, just a few hours later, he said he wouldn't attend the wedding after all because of a scheduled heart surgery, which is will repair damage caused by his recent heart attack.

On May 17, Meghan confirmed that her dad wouldn't be attending.

Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

According to the aforementioned etiquette expert, the royal family bungled everything when it came to her father.

"My heart bleeds for Meghan, it's not really what she's banked on. I do think it's interesting, one of the issues seen this week with members of royalty marrying commoners, is that when you marry someone who has not grown up in this environment, no matter how bright and intelligent they may be, it can be disconcerting and accidents can happen," he told Page Six.

"The royal household should have sent someone out to talk to Mr. Markle immediately and others in Meghan's family. But that didn't happen — and it has blown up in their faces," he continued. "When Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, married Prince William, the Middleton family were much more attuned to their position, what they had to do and what was expected of them."