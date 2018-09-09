Nearly a year after Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas announced their engagement, a new report is claiming the "Game of Thrones" actress might be pregnant!

The evidence? Page Six cites a "discerning source" who recently saw Sophie, 22, and the DNCE musician, 29, at The Crow's Nest restaurant in Montauk, New York. "She looked pregnant. She had that glow," the source told the New York Post's gossip column, adding that the British actress didn't drink alcohol.

Page Six also mentions that Sophie just joked around about pregnancy a week ago while goofing around in the stands at the U.S. Open Tennis Championships. On Aug. 31, she was photographed stuffing a red seat cushion under her blue and green plaid suit, mimicking a baby bump, as she and Joe watched Serena Williams take on sister Venus Williams.

When Sophie attended the U.S. Open again with Joe as well as his brother Nick Jonas and Nick's fiancée, Priyanka Chopra, a few days later on Sept. 3, she wore, Page Six points out, "a figure-concealing baggy T-shirt."

Of course, just a few weeks before that, Sophie made it pretty clear she couldn't possibly be expecting -- unless she was trying to mislead fans -- when she explained why she was seen getting emotional during a New York City outing with Joe on Aug. 16: She was having a painful period.

When a fan tweeted a photo of her crying while out with Joe, Sophie explained on Twitter, "Lol. Thank god I have a loving fiancé. Periods are a b----." When another fan questioned her explanation, writing, "are you telling that you start crying till your face is burnin' red bc you have ur period? Even when you know paparazzis are behind you? Next joke please," Sophie made it clear that yup, that's exactly what was happening, clapping back, "Girl.... you've never had cramps."

Joe hinted earlier this summer that despite their fairly quick engagement -- he and Sophie made the announcement in October 2017 after only about a year of dating -- they're in no rush to walk down the aisle.

Joe's little bro, fellow music star Nick, also got engaged quite quickly. He popped the question to "Quantico" and "Baywatch" movie actress Priyanka in July just two months after they went public as a couple.