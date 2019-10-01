Stacey Dash has filed paperwork claiming she can't afford a private attorney in her domestic violence case, and she's asked a judge to appoint her with a public defender.

The court has asked the "Clueless" star to show financial proof that she's indigent, TMZ reported.

The actress-turned-conservative political pundit was arrested on Sunday night at her home in Florida following an argument with her husband of nearly 18 months, Jeffrey Marty. When police arrived at the home, they noticed scratches on his left arm. A police spokesman from Pasco County confirmed that Stacey was booked into jail following a "verbal argument." She has since been released.

In a 911 call, Stacey claimed to be the victim, even allegedly that her husband and his children conspired to get her arrested, even claiming Jeffrey coached them to answers police's questions a certain way. He can be heard in the background of the call saying, "I can't believe you did this." The family can be heard arguing while the dispatcher pleads with Stacey to "stop engaging with them."

Stacey also said her husband faked his injuries and was taking pictures of scratches that she didn't inflict.

For her part, Stacey claims "any aggressiveness on her part was in self-defense, and that her hubby actually first attempted to choke her ... and she had to fend him off," TMZ said.