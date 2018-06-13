Marvel comic legend Stan Lee has filed for a restraining order against his business partner and manager.

TMZ said the case type of the newly filed docs is "Elder/Dependent Adult Abuse Prevention."

Mario Anzuoni / Reuters / Splash

The action against Keya Morgan comes on the heels of his arrest on suspicion of filing a false police report. TMZ said Keya is suspected of lying to police on May 31 when he told them that two gunmen showed up at Stan's Hollywood Hills home demanding money.

Interestingly, on June 10, Stan recorded a video in which he said that Keya was the only person with whom he now worked and was allowed to represent him.

"My only partner and business manager is @KeyaMorgan not all the other people making false claims," Stan wrote on Twitter.

Keya had been one of Stan's main confidantes over the last year, as he accompanied him to conventions and movie premieres and also created multiple videos with Stan.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

It's been a rough go for the comic book legend. Last month, he filed a billon dollar lawsuit against POW! Entertainment claiming the company took advantage of him and stole his name. In April, he accused a former business associate of literally stealing his blood so that it could be used in pens as ink.

According to TMZ, a businessman went to Stan's personal nurse back in October with a forged document giving him authority to order a blood sample from the comic book legend. The man told the nurse to fill several vials of blood, taken from Stan's body, and she agreed, believing the paperwork was legit.

In January, it was also reported that someone stole $850,000 from Stan and bought a condo in West Hollywood, Calif., with it. Late last year, it was also discovered that someone stole $300,000 from Stan's checking account and forged a check from Stan's bank account to Stan's merchandising company, Hands of Respect, as a "loan." Stan had no idea this was being done until one of his business partners noticed the missing funds.