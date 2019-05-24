They grow up so fast, don't they!

On Thursday, Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter, Gia, 18, posted a photo while wearing a gorgeous light blue dress and corsage. Naturally, this was her prom look.

"Prom round one," she captioned the photo, noting that the dress was from Cocos Chateau Gowns in New Jersey.

Many of Gia's 423,000 Instagram followers marveled at her beauty, including "Real Housewives of New Jersey" stars Dolores Catania and Danielle Staub, who posted heart emojis.

Of course, Teresa's daughter's caption implies that her 2019 prom celebration is far from over.

Gia hasn't exactly had a lot to celebrate lately, as he father, Joe, continues to fight his deportation to Italy. Joe, currently in ICE custody since being released from prison, where he served 41 months for fraud, is being allowed to stay in the United States while he fights his deportation.

According to E! News, Teresa, along with the four daughters she and Joe share — Gia, Gabriella, 15, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 10 — visited Joe on his 47th birthday on May 22, marking the first time they had seen him since he was released from prison in March.

"It is a difficult place to visit, from the overall cleanliness to the actual application for a visit to happen," a source said. "Plus, it is just so far away."

That same day, Gia posted a photo of her and her father to Instagram.

"Happy birthday to the guy who teaches me everyday to keep going and never stop fighting!," she wrote. "You inspire me everyday.. love you so much keep smiling see you soon."