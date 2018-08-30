It's been a bad few days for Christina Milian.

TMZ reports that the home the singer shares with her boyfriend of more than a year, French pop star M. Pokora, has been broken into by thieves for the second time in four days!

David Niviere/SIP/REX/Shutterstock

Law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ that the couple's place in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley was burglarized on Aug. 28 around 10 p.m. Thieves first broke in during the afternoon on Aug. 24.

During both robberies, the criminals got in by smashing a side door. The couple has a security alarm that was triggered during both break-ins, but the culprits worked fast and were gone by the time officers arrived, TMZ reports. Cops don't know if the same person or people are responsible for both hits.

During the first robbery, the thieves made off with at least $100,000 worth of watches and jewelry, TMZ previously reported. This time, it's unclear what they took because Christina and Matt are out of the country.

TMZ implies that Christina's social media posts could have tipped off would-be thieves to the fact that the couple wasn't at home. It points out that she posted pics of herself and boyfriend Matt in Puerto Rico days before the first robbery. She also shared photos of them, including a snapshot with her 8-year-old daughter, Violet (whose dad is Christina's ex-husband, producer The-Dream), in France in recent days.

The couple aren't the only stars who've been stolen from in recent days. Early on the morning of Aug. 25, rapper Wiz Khalifa's home in L.A.'s San Fernando Valley was targeted. TMZ reported that two men wearing hoodies broke some glass and entered the house at around 4:45 a.m. A housesitter heard the commotion and scared off the would-be thieves.

On Aug. 21, Bella Thorne scared off a potential thief when she went outside to investigate after someone broke one of the windows in her San Fernando Valley home around 10 p.m., TMZ reported.

And on Aug. 10, thieves hit John Mayer's Beverly Hills-area house, which TMZ reported was "ransacked," after smashing a bedroom window. They made off with between $100,000 and $200,000 worth of valuables including watches from the singer-songwriter's extensive timepiece collection.