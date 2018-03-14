Toni Braxton owes the tax man a lot of money. Like, a lot of money, as in, more than a quarter of a million dollars.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the newly-engaged singer owes $780,808.29 in back taxes. Toni owes the federal government more than $550,000 for the tax years of 2015 and 2016. She also owes the state of California more than $230,000 for the same years.

Toni's financial troubles are nothing new. She's filed for bankruptcy twice, once in 1998, and again in 2010.

In an interview with ABC News in 2012, she said she only got a $1,972 royalty check from her first recording contract. She said her 1998 bankruptcy were caused by her record label, as well as her love of the finer things.

"I love dishes and house things, so I kind of lost it a little bit on the houseware," she said, adding that she fell in love with "girly things" like plates, Faberge eggs and 1,000 thread-count sheets.

"That's what I indulged in. I loved that part of it," she said. "I'm a little odd."