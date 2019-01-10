Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Verne Troyer died with about $80,000 in cash and an impressive collection of celebrity memorabilia.

TMZ noted on Thursday that the final appraisal of the "Austin Powers" star's estate came in at $139,283.16.

Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock

Documents submitted by Verne's attorney showed that the actor had $21,000 worth of autographed memorabilia, although documents don't detail exactly what the collection entailed. He had $78,283 in the bank.

Further, when he died, Verne also owned a 2015 Audi S4 that had less than 3,500 miles on it. The car is valued at $38,000.

Verne, who famously starred as "mini me" in the "Austin Powers" film franchise, passed away in April 2018 at the age of 49. The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office said Verne died of suicide, something his family hinted at in a statement.

"Depression and Suicide are very serious issues. You never know what kind of battle someone is going through inside," the family's statement said after his death. "Be kind to one another. And always know, it's never too late to reach out to someone for help."

WireImage

According to reports, Verne had three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system for driving when he was rushed to the hospital last April for alcohol poisoning — he even told emergency workers and medical professionals that "wanted to die," The Blast said.

TMZ reported that Verne told the 911 dispatcher and someone at the hospital that he was suicidal. The website said that Verne became unresponsive at one hospital, but was transferred to another hospital better suited to care for him. He was pulled off life support on April 21 after his organs started failing.