Victoria Beckham will not let her 7-year-old daughter follow in her footsteps when it comes to her Spice Girls fashion.

While speaking to former Glamour editor-in-chief Cindi Leive during an episode of the Barneys Podcast, Victoria said she never really realized how risqué her on-stage outfits were until she recently looked back at them.

"I was amazed by how naked the costumes were, I have to say," the fashion designer said, according to the New York Post. "I used to go out with not a lot of clothing on, Cindi."

Victoria said her daughter, Harper Beckham, saw some photos of her mom in the famous attire and was taken aback. Hopefully Harper didn't have an affinity for any of those outfits, because her mom isn't about to let her "spice" it up.

"Absolutely not. She's like, 'Wow mummy, you used to wear really short skirts,'" Victoria said. "'Yes I did, Harper, and no, you're not going to.' It's that classic 'do as I say, don't do as I do.'"

Last month, Victoria donned several of her Posh Spice outfits for British Vogue. However, she won't be donning anything of the sort during the much-discussed Spice Girls reunion, because she won't be a part of it.

"Victoria was always up for a catch-up and the prospect of a celebration of the band's work, but going out on the road for concerts was never something she agreed to," a source told The Sun.