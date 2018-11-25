Blake Shelton has a new name: Batman!

After cooking' up a Hot Cheeto-crusted turkey for Thanksgiving, Blake and girlfriend Gwen Stefani spent the rest of their long holiday weekend continuing their adventures on the country music star's Oklahoma ranch -- where they discovered a bat cave!

KCR/REX/Shutterstock

Gwen took to her Instagram Story on Nov. 24 first to show clips of son Apollo Rossdale, 4, fishing in a pond as well as friends and relatives all clad in matching camouflage-print outfits riding four-wheelers around the sprawling property. The group also went exploring in the woods, which is where they discovered the below-ground cave.

"Can you see anything down there? I'm too scared!" Gwen says at one point as she looks down into the cave. The kids -- including Gwen's 12-year-old son Kingston Rossdale and her young niece, Stella Stefani -- can all be seen excitedly climbing down to explore alongside Blake in other clips Gwen posted, which were shared on Instagram by fan sites.

Gwen initially decides the cave is not for her. "Everybody's going in the cave but I literally had a panic attack getting in the first part of the hole so I'm not doing it," she says in another brief clip on her Instagram Story.

The pop star asks if she should attempt it. "Is it too small for Mommy? Like, I'll get scared?" she asks Apollo when he emerges from the opening to tell his mom how small the bats are. Blake can be seen behind him.

@gwenstefani / Instagram

Blake tells Gwen, "Once you get through this little hole here, you'll probably freak out if you get claustrophobic."

But ultimately, Gwen decides to go for it anyway: "I gotta do this," she says. She shared footage of herself slowly descending into the ground.

@gwenstefani / Instagram

Upon seeing the small bats clinging to the top of the cave, Gwen admits, "They're so cute!"

At another point, little Apollo emerges from the cave and declares, "I survived!" inspiring laughs among the adults.

Later on Saturday night, Gwen's niece Stella sang Blake and Gwen's holiday song, "You Make it Feel Like Christmas" -- for which they just released a playful, nostalgia-filled video -- in front of a fire pit.

As the family prepared to watch the impromptu show, Gwen cuddled little Apollo on her lap while Blake lovingly hugged Kingston next to her.