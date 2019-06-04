Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's now been more than 13 years since Kevin Hart loaned Tiffany Haddish $300, and she's yet to repay him. She's tried, but Kevin won't accept it.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

In a new interview with Essence, the actor dished on why he won't let the actress pay him back, but it's not for the reason you would think.

"What would I have to hang over [her] head? Absolutely nothing," he joked. "I need something that I can bring up from time to time. So, no!"

He then joked, "I'm not going to take the money so every chance that I get I can go, 'Hey! You know what's crazy? You still owe me that $300'…I don't want the money back."

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Kevin opened up about the loan last year, telling Jimmy Kimmel, "I was nowhere near, of course, Kevin Hart today. In my pocket, I had $300. I was like, 'Yo, here. I don't know what your situation is, but hopefully this can do something for you in this time. Because I feel like you're not telling me something.'"

Tiffany, then homeless, said she used the money to get a motel room for a week.

To be fair, she's tried to pay Kevin back. While starring in "Night School" last year, she crashed one of his scenes to throw money at him. Kevin, however, slipped the cash back into her bag without her knowing, officially making the debt still unpaid.

"She has been trying to pay me back for years & I refused to take the money so she ambushed me on set and made it rain on me," Kevin said on Instagram while posting a video of the encounter. "What she doesn't know is that I put the money back in one of her wig caps that she wasn't wearing later that day!!!! I'm dead serious. Check your wig cap @tiffanyhaddish ....I love u and I will never take from you."