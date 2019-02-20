Meghan Markle's New York City baby shower had no shortage of star power, but one of the Duchess' closest friends was notably absent: Priyanka Chopra.

Rest assured, the women are still as close as ever.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

TMZ reported on Wednesday that the "Isn't It Romantic" star was stuck working on the west coast because of meetings for an upcoming book.

"Priyanka and Meghan's friendship hasn't changed, and they still talk regularly," TMZ reported.

Priyanka and Duchess Meghan have been close for years, and the actress attended Meghan and Prince Harry's star-studded wedding in May.

"She really is a [normal girl]. She's such a girl's girl and I've known her for three years now," Priyanka told Rachel Ray over the summer. "I'm so happy for everything that's happened to her because I really feel like she's one of those female icons that I feel could be a strong idol for girls around the world, because she really cares about the world."

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Without Priyanka on hand, the baby shower was still a who's who of entertainment with a guest list that included, Amal Clooney, Serena Williams, Abigail Spencer, Gayle King and others.

According to Vanity Fair, the blowout cost $200,000, and Serena is reportedly footing the bill.

"As an American, she was very excited to have a baby shower thrown for her. I think she'd have felt she was missing out if she didn't have one," a source told Vanity Fair. "It's been such a fun time for her, she is with her oldest friends in the city she loves and really enjoying herself."