Kim Zolciak-Biermann had not one, but two of her kids in the hospital on Aug. 1.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to share an image of her and her husband Kroy standing between their kids Brielle Biermann and Kash Biermann, both of whom were in hospital beds.

Neither are in any danger though. Brielle had her tonsils removed, while Kash had his adenoids removed.

"2 kids same recovery room! 😩 it's all good though had the best doctor!," Kim told her 2.5 million followers. "Had to take a pic for @kashbiermann and @briellebiermann for memory sake. Tonsils and adenoids removed! Onward and Upwards ⬆️ #ImTheBiggerBaby #GetItTogetherMama."

Diabolik / Splash News

Brielle even took to Snapchat shortly afterward to let her followers know that she was ok and still had a sense of humor, thanks, in part, to the family's chef, Tracy Bloom.

"Got my tonsils out today ... You can always count on Tracey Bloom to make your day," she captioned a photo of herself holding up a box of pasta shaped like male genitalia.

The hospital visit comes after Kim confirmed long-standing rumors that she is returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," at least in a part time status.

"FINALLLY! After many months of negotiations, I'm happy and excited to confirm that as of today my deal is done!," she wrote on Instagram. "I'm coming to play with the ladies over at RHOA. However, since you all have made my OWN show such a huge success, I've decided to continue to carry that instead of carrying a peach! See you soon bitches! 💋 #CANTWAIT #2ShowsSameNetwork #Blessed #SeeUAtLeastHalfTheSeason #MoreThenAFriendLessThanFulltime."