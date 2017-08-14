Kate Hudson has got some pipes on her ... who knew!

The actress was hanging out at a friend's house over the weekend when Kate decided to take over the microphone (yes, the friend has a working microphone in her living room).

With a glass of red wine in hand, Kate began singing a rendition of "Jealous" by Labrinth a cappella.

"The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love. Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz," professional photographer Laurie Lynn Stark captioned the video of the actress showcasing her chops.

One of the attendees, Erin Foster, also shared a video of her pal on her Instagram story.

"Girl can sing," she wrote.

This isn't the first time Kate has belted out a tune -- she's previously sang on late night TV shows, and last year, she jumped on stage during an event for Love In For Kids and sang "Nothing Compares 2 U." She also sang in the film "Nine" and "How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days."

There's buzz that we could see her showcase her music skills again as part of a mystery project with Sia and "Dance Moms" star Maddie Ziegler. Kate shaved her head for the project, but little else is known about the partnership.

Maybe we shouldn't be surprised by Kate's music ability -- she does have a thing for musically-inclined men.