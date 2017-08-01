So, Gigi Hadid is pregnant? Fake news!

Rumors that the Victoria's Secret model is pregnant began swirling after a comment supposedly made by Gigi's mom, Yolanda Hadid, made the rounds online. The comment read, "I Will be a proud grandma in eight months…. Life is a blessing."

The problem: Yolanda didn't write that. It was an imposter.

On July 31, a fan asked the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star if her daughter was expecting with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

"No of course not, if my daughter was pregnant she would be the one to announce it not me," Yolanda tweeted.

Gigi and Zayn began dating in November 2015 and they've been the picture of happiness. On Gigi's 22nd birthday, Zayn shared a picture of him kissing his lady love and called her "my everything."

While is seems that it's smooth sailing now for the couple, they have had a few hiccups in the road. In January, there were even rumors that two had gotten engaged after Zayn debuted a tattoo of the word "love" on his right knuckle. At the same time, Gigi was spotted wearing a ring on that ever-so-telling finger.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres earlier this year, she detailed how they met.

"We actually met at a friend's birthday party a few years ago, and then he was in New York to come to the Victoria's Secret show and ended up not coming. I was like, 'I'll play it cool. I'll go to the afterparty.' He wasn't there," she said. "We played it cool for about 10 minutes, and then I was like, 'You're really cute.' We connected really quickly."