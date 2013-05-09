Better as a Blonde?

By Marisa Laudadio and Molly McGonigle

It's the age-old question: Which stars are more beautiful as blondes? And who should stick to brunette? Since it's National Blondie Brownie Day on Jan. 22, we thought there was no better time than the present to decide who looks better with dark hair -- and who ought to lighten up!

First Anne Hathaway cut off her long dark hair in April 2012 while filming "Les Misérables." One year later, she took her hair transformation a dramatic step further and revealed a daring blond 'do at the Met Gala in New York City. "It's just something I wanted to do forever and this seemed like a really good opportunity to give it a go," she told E! of her transformation.